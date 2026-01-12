Watch CBS News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis holding news conference in Davie

Steven Yablonski
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Davie on Monday, one day before the start of the 2026 legislative session in Tallahassee.

The news conference is being held at Broward College – A. Hugh Adams Central Campus at 10 a.m.

DeSantis is expected to be joined by Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Insurance Commissioner mike Yaworsky.

Details on what is to be discussed at the news conference haven't been released.

The Florida Legislature meets in session every year for 60 consecutive days. State officials said a regular session of the legislature convenes on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March of every odd-number year, and on the second Tuesday after the first Monday in January of each even-numbered year.

