Florida Gov. DeSantis signs athlete pay changes

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a measure that will allow Florida colleges and universities to help steer endorsement deals toward student-athletes. 

The House and Senate unanimously approved the bill (HB 7B) during a special legislative session last week. 

The bill repeals a prohibition in Florida's athlete-pay law that prohibited colleges and universities from causing "compensation to be directed" to athletes. 

Supporters say the change will help Florida schools be more competitive in recruiting against counterparts in other states that do not have such a restriction. 

"I recognize the importance of the recruiting process and the fact that our current law would put us behind other states for recruiting some top-quality athletes to our schools," Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said Thursday in an interview with The News Service of Florida. 

The measure also is designed to bolster financial-literacy requirements, including a requirement that schools conduct "entrepreneurship workshops" for athletes before graduation.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 3:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

