Florida GOP lawmaker moves to repeal bump stock ban enacted after Parkland shooting

A House Republican on Monday proposed repealing a ban on "bump stocks" that passed after the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, filed the proposal (HB 6021) for consideration during the legislative session that will start Jan. 13. Bump stocks are devices that make semiautomatic guns mimic fully automatic firearms.

Similar repeal bills were proposed in 2022 and 2025, but did not pass. The ban was approved in 2018 as part of a law that also raised the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 18 to 21.

A bump stock wasn't involved in the Parkland shooting, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used a semiautomatic rifle to kill 17 people.

But rifles outfitted with bump stocks were involved in other mass shootings, most notably a 2017 shooting in Las Vegas.

In 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives rule enacted after the Las Vegas shooting that defined a semiautomatic rifle equipped with a bump stock attachment as a machine gun.

