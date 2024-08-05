Florida gas prices went up more than a nickel last week. Here are the latest prices

MIAMI - Gas prices in Florida rose a little more than 6 cents last week.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.46 per gallon. But it's not all bad news.

"Although gas prices rose last week, fundamentals are moving lower," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Crude oil and gasoline futures prices finished the week sharply lower than the week before, which should enable gas prices to decline."

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.44 a gallon, up from $3.38 a week ago. Broward's average was $3.49 a gallon, up from $3.42 a week ago.

Prices in Miami are 5.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 35.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.com.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Tampa/St. Petersburg. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.



Oil prices

The U.S. price for crude oil has dropped over the last four weeks. During that time, the price of oil fell about $10 per barrel. Friday's closing price was $73.52 per barrel, according to AAA. That's the lowest daily closing price since June 4.

"Futures prices reportedly fell after the latest jobs report triggered concerns of an economic slowdown," Jenkins said.