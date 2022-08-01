Florida gas prices slip below $4 a gallon

MIAMI - Florida drivers continue to see good news at the pump.

Statewide, gas prices dropped an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a 7-week streak of declines. The state average has now dropped a total of 97 cents per gallon since mid-June.

The state average is now back below $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly five months (March 6). On Monday, the state average for regular unleaded was $3.92 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since March 5th.

In Miami on Monday, the average was $4.03 a gallon and Fort Lauderdale's average was $4.04.

Monday's national average was $4.21 a gallon.

"After paying almost $5 a gallon just a couple of months ago, Florida drivers are likely breathing a sigh of relief when seeing gas prices back below $4 a gallon," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "However, it's too early to tell just how long these sub-$4 gas prices will hang around. Oil and gasoline futures prices made notable gains last week. This could cause falling gas prices to level out or potentially increase, but it's too early to tell."

The price for U.S. crude settled at $98.62 per barrel on Friday. That's 4% more than the week before. Gasoline futures jumped nearly 30 cents per gallon. The price hikes came after OPEC and its allies - who have steadily raised fuel production rates on a monthly basis, decided to hold production at current levels in September.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets - West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.18), Naples ($4.13), Fort Lauderdale ($4.04)

Least expensive metro markets - Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.70), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.74), The Villages ($3.75)

Florida Gas Price Overview

Monday's Avg. Price - $3.92 per gallon

Cost for a Full Tank - About $59 (15 gallons)

2022 High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

2021 High - $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021)

All-Time Record High - $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.