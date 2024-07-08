Florida gas prices jumped nearly 20 cents last week. Here's what to expect at the pump.

MIAMI - Gas prices in Florida are heating up just like our summer temperatures.

In the final days leading up to Independence Day, gas prices increased 18 cents per gallon. Drivers ended up paying an average price of $3.53 per gallon on July 4th. That was 27 cents higher than what they paid on July 4th last year, but a far cry from the $4.54 a gallon they paid in 2022.

On Monday, the state average was $3.50 a gallon.

"Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive gas prices in nearly two months," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Fuel prices face continued upward pressure on concerns about Hurricane Beryl, and economic data suggesting that the U.S. Federal Reserve could lower interest rates to boost growth."

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.47 a gallon, up from $3.36 a week ago. Broward's average was $3.55 a gallon, up from $3.38 a week ago.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are West Palm Beach, Naples, and Homosassa Springs. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.

So what about Beryl?

The Gulf Coast is home to nearly half of the fuel refining capacity in the United States and a majority of Florida's gasoline supply sails into the state from this region.

AAA said initial reports from their partner at OPIS is that Beryl is not expected to cause significant disruptions to U.S. offshore oil and gas production. However, the full extent of Beryl's impact on the fuel supply chain and prices will not be fully realized until several days after the storm passes.



