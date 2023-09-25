Florida gas prices drifting lower

MIAMI - The price at the pump continues to move in the right direction - down.

In the last week, the state average dropped 8 cents per gallon.

Monday's state average was $3.60 per gallon. That's 15 cents less than a month ago, 25 cents less than this year's high of $3.85 - recorded on August 17th.

In Miami-Dade, the average price was $3.63, down from $3.68 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.64, down from $3.72 a week ago.

"The end of the summer driving season has resulted in lower gasoline demand, so far in September," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This has enabled gas prices to move lower, even as the price of oil hovers at 2023 highs."

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Port St. Lucie. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.

The U.S. price of crude set a new 2023 high of $91.48 per barrel on Monday, then settled at $90.03 by the end of the week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon, which should allow retail prices to move lower this week.