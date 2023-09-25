Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida gas prices drifting lower

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI  - The price at the pump continues to move in the right direction - down.

In the last week, the state average dropped 8 cents per gallon.

Monday's state average was $3.60 per gallon. That's 15 cents less than a month ago, 25 cents less than this year's high of $3.85 - recorded on August 17th.

In Miami-Dade, the average price was $3.63, down from $3.68 a week ago. In Broward, the average was $3.64, down from $3.72 a week ago. 

"The end of the summer driving season has resulted in lower gasoline demand, so far in September," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "This has enabled gas prices to move lower, even as the price of oil hovers at 2023 highs."

The most expensive markets for gas in the state are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples, and Port St. Lucie. The cheapest markets are in the state's Panhandle.

The U.S. price of crude set a new 2023 high of $91.48 per barrel on Monday, then settled at $90.03 by the end of the week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon, which should allow retail prices to move lower this week. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 7:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.