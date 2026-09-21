Routine traffic stop lands Florida woman behind bars on drug trafficking charge, deputies say

A Florida woman ended up in handcuffs on Thursday after what deputies allegedly found in her wallet while she was fumbling for her driver's license during a traffic stop, according to deputies.

According to information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop in Brandon, east of Tampa, just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In a video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the deputy can be heard explaining to the driver, who has since been identified as 52-year-old Katrina Bolduc, that he had pulled her over because she "failed to stop at both stop signs."

Katrina Bolduc, 52, was arrested after a traffic stop on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

He then can be heard asking Bolduc if she had her driver's license and registration.

She said she did, and then you can see her reach for her wallet.

As she was fumbling with her wallet to grab her driver's license, the deputy appears to spot something inside.

"Hey, do me a favor. Stop real quick," the deputy says. "Do me a favor and get out of the car."

Deputies say a clear plastic bag with a white powder inside was found in a woman's wallet during a traffic stop and tested positive for fentanyl. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

He then placed the wallet on the hood of Bolduc's car as she stepped out and the deputy placed her in handcuffs.

The video then shows the deputy grabbing the wallet and opening it, showing Bolduc and the bodycam the contents.

Inside, deputies said, was a clear plastic bag filled with a white powder.

"Is that fentanyl?" the deputy asks.

"Yes, sir," she replies.

Katrina Bolduc Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

She is then seen being led into the back of the sheriff's office vehicle.

Deputies said the substance inside the bag weighed 7.6 grams and tested positive for fentanyl.

Bolduc was arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.