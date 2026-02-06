Spanish-speaking drivers react to Florida's shift toward English-only license exams

Some Spanish-speaking Florida residents will have one more opportunity to take their driver's license exam in their native language, that is, if they scheduled their appointment before this past Thursday, Feb. 5.

Beginning this week, the state of Florida planned to offer driver's license exams only in English. State officials said the change was made to promote safer roadways and ensure drivers fully understand traffic laws. However, Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said the state is allowing a limited transition period for certain applicants.

"A 60-day transition period has been made for those who made their appointment before February 6," Fernandez said.

He said the flexibility currently applies only to Spanish-language tests.

"This transition period will run through March 31, 2026. During this time, customers may complete their test in Spanish," Fernandez said.

Spanish-speaking drivers get temporary transition period for license exams

At a Department of Motor Vehicles office in West Miami, dozens of people took their exams in English, including Elizany Valdez, whose first language is Spanish.

"I was so nervous," Valdez said. She later explained in Spanish that it took her three attempts, but she finally passed.

"For me, my experience was good, but this was the third time I finally passed," she said.

For Maria Gamboa, the process was also stressful. English is her second language, but she was still able to take the exam in Spanish because of when she scheduled her appointment.

"When did you book your appointment?" CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor asked her.

"Yesterday," Gamboa replied.

According to the Miami-Dade Tax Collector's Office, nearly 34,000 people signed up for appointments in February, and about 67% requested the Spanish-language exam.

Driving school staff report mixed guidance as policy changes roll out

At Leon Driving School, located in the same shopping center, staff told CBS News Miami they received different information about the policy change.

"Last night we received an email telling us we could continue issuing Spanish tests until further notice," a staff member said in Spanish.

Despite the uncertainty, the driving school said it plans to adjust by offering more help to non-English-speaking students.

"We will now work longer hours with students, especially those who don't speak English, to make sure they pass the test," a staff member said.