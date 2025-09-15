Florida drivers enjoy steady decline in pump prices. Here's what you can expect to pay.

Florida drivers are enjoying a steady decline at the pump as the state average for regular unleaded gasoline continues its downward trend.

The AAA auto club said Florida motorists on Monday paid an average of $2.98 a gallon for regular unleaded gas, down a dime from a week earlier.

In Miami-Dade, the average was $2.95 on Monday, down from $3.02 a week ago.

In Broward, the price was slightly higher on Monday, $3.02 a gallon, but down nine cents from a week ago.

"As we transition into fall, lower fuel demand and the switch to winter-blend gasoline can help ease prices," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

The winter blend is cheaper but slightly less energy-efficient than the summer blend of gas. But it has been shown to help with engine ignition during colder temperatures.

The national average price on Monday was $3.18 a gallon, down 2 cents from a week earlier.

Tips for saving at the pump

AAA encourages drivers to combine errands, drive conservatively, remove excess vehicle weight, shop around using the AAA mobile app, and consider paying with cash to avoid credit card surcharges.

AAA members can also save by enrolling in gas rewards programs, such as Shell's Fuel Rewards or discounts at Love's Travel Stops.

Travelers can find updated gas prices and plan routes using AAA's tools at GasPrices.AAA.com.