Florida doctors warn public about dangers of catching, spreading measles

By Larry Seward

Florida doctors warn public about dangers of catching, spreading measles
MIAMI — Florida pediatricians showered social media with warnings about measles -- the dangers and ways to prevent catching it. 

This comes as the number of confirmed cases in Broward County climbed to nine

The CDC said measles cases rise for two unvaccinated people. It also can increase in travelers catching it abroad and bringing it

home. Either way, thousands of pediatricians want families to land protected. 

"I hope kids are okay and I hope families are okay," said a Florida resident. "People can make their own decisions."

Still, nationwide, people are getting sick. Fifteen states have reported measles cases this year and, as of last week, the total rose to 35. That's already more than half the cases reported all of last year.

Since then, health officials have discovered three more cases. 

Larry Seward
Larry Seward

February 27, 2024

