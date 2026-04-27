Gov. DeSantis unveils new Florida congressional map that could reshape key districts and spark legal fight

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office submitted a sweeping new congressional map to the Legislature on Monday that could dramatically reshape several U.S. House districts in Central and South Florida and potentially shift control of seats from Democrats to Republicans ahead of November's elections.

The proposal will be reviewed by House and Senate committees Tuesday as part of a special session, with a possible floor vote expected as early as Wednesday.

Florida lawmakers review DeSantis congressional redistricting map in special session

If approved, the map could help Republicans maintain their narrow majority in the U.S. House by flipping multiple Democratic-leaning districts.

The move comes as part of a broader national push among both parties to redraw congressional lines ahead of the midterms.

The proposal will be reviewed by House and Senate committees Tuesday as part of a special session, with a possible floor vote expected as early as Wednesday.

In a memo to lawmakers, DeSantis' general counsel David Axelman argued that the legal foundation for race-based redistricting is likely to change, citing a pending decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that could weaken provisions of the Voting Rights Act. Axelman also pointed to a 2025 ruling by the Florida Supreme Court striking down part of the state's Fair Districts amendments, contending that the entire framework should be invalidated.

"The race-based requirements of the FDA also cannot be severed from the other requirements of the FDA," Axelman wrote, arguing that voters approved the amendments as a single package.

Democrats call map a partisan power grab as legal battle looms

Legislative leaders have signaled caution.

Senate President Ben Albritton reminded lawmakers earlier this month that the state constitution prohibits partisan gerrymandering and urged them to avoid outside political influence.

Democrats quickly criticized the proposal.

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith called the map "illegally rigged" and accused the governor of prioritizing partisan interests.

The effort follows a national redistricting push encouraged by President Donald Trump, with several states already revisiting their maps. Florida, which has gained roughly 2 million residents since the 2020 census, has not traditionally redrawn districts mid-decade.

Legal challenges are expected if the map is approved. Courts could weigh the so-called Purcell principle, which discourages changes to election rules close to voting. Still, Democratic redistricting consultant Mat Isbell noted that Florida already has a court-approved map in place.

"We have a valid map that we're currently using," Isbell said, suggesting any new plan could face significant judicial scrutiny.