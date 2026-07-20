Florida deputy recovering at home nearly a week after being shot in the face during reported ambush

A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering at home after the sheriff's office said he was shot in the face during an ambush in Ruskin that saw the suspect killed by law enforcement

Deputy Sopharmony Muon spoke in a video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on social media over the weekend. He was released home on Saturday. In the video, Deputy Muon said he wouldn't take back the action he took that night when he helped a woman who officials said was being held at gunpoint by her boyfriend.

"She needed our help, and it was time for us to work, and what I did for her -- outcome doesn't change," he said. "I'll do it for anyone who calls."

Muon and fellow Hillsborough County deputies responded to the scene just before 10 a.m. The sheriff's office said the woman reported to them that 34-year-old Christopher Dmuchowski had held her captive at gunpoint at an apartment throughout the previous night. A Using a drone, deputies saw Dmuchowski leave the apartment and walk toward a vehicle. As Muon and fellow deputy Colton Daniels approached, the sheriff's office said Dmuchowski opened fire, hitting both of them. Another deputy, identified by the sheriff's office as Sgt. Harrison Bashner, arrived during the gunfire and shot Dmuchowski.

The sheriff's office said Dmuchowski was taken to a hospital for treatment and later died.

Deputy Daniels was released from the hospital a few days before Muon went home.