Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says Trump made mistake by not coming to Congress before war with Iran

As President Donald Trump is preparing to ask Congress for an additional $200 billion to fight the war with Iran, Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said she is open to the request.

"I want to make sure our military has the resources they need when they're trying to keep us safe, but I also need to understand what the objectives are, what's the plan for execution, what are they using those resources for?" she told CBS News Miami.

Appearing on Facing South Florida, Wasserman Schultz said Trump made a mistake by not coming to Congress before the war started.

"I am someone who said they were really off the mark and off base, not to come to Congress with an authorization for use of military force," she said. "I believe that Iran is the worst terrorist threat and the most dangerous country on the planet. Had I heard a rational explanation, it is quite possible that I would vote for [the use of force.] But they have chaotically executed this war. Gas prices in Florida are nearing $4, and diesel being $5 [per gallon] is economically impactful in a very negative way."

Wasserman Schultz pushed back against the suggestion that the United States was led into this war by Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It is so incredibly dangerous to lay this at the feet of the leader of another country," she said. "Israel is the United States' closest ally in the region. We closely coordinate on intelligence and military activity. It is dangerous, particularly for Jews around the world. Any concern or blame for the reason that we launched an attack against Iran lies at the feet of our president. He is making these decisions. The fact that the administration, and our secretary of state and the president tried to blame Israel is outrageous, cowardly and dangerous. Any military action that we take as a country, the president is the commander-in-chief, the blame and the responsibility and the accountability lies at his feet."