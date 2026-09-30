Florida's new $2,000 crash-reporting threshold leaves drivers asking how to judge the damage

A new Florida law taking effect Oct. 1 raises the property-damage threshold for when drivers involved in a crash are required to notify law enforcement, a change that is already raising questions about how motorists are supposed to determine the cost of damage at the scene.

Under the previous law, crashes involving an estimated $500 or more in property damage had to be reported to law enforcement. Under the new law, that threshold increases to $2,000.

For some South Florida drivers, the change raises an immediate question: How is someone involved in a crash supposed to know whether the damage is above or below $2,000?

"I think it's a little unfair because how are people going to assess the damage?" driver Francisco Tschen said.

Tschen said he has already decided what he would do if he is involved in a crash.

"I will call the police regardless," he said.

SB 488 was passed during Florida's 2026 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April.

Personal injury attorney Mario Lopez told CBS News Miami the new threshold could create confusion, particularly when two drivers disagree about the extent of the damage.

"The issue with the law is that it also doesn't give any guidance to the drivers," Lopez said. "What are they going to do at the scene when there is a dispute between the two drivers as to, 'I think it's less than $2,000, and now we shouldn't call the police'?"

Lopez said determining the cost of damage by simply looking at a vehicle can be difficult, especially with newer cars equipped with sophisticated electronics, sensors, and other components.

"Our modern cars have a lot of electronics, have a lot of other moving parts that if your bumper gets bumped and one of those wires goes and you don't see it, those damages may be more than $2,000," Lopez said.

The change does not mean drivers can simply leave the scene of a crash if they believe the damage is less than $2,000. Drivers still have responsibilities following a collision, including remaining at the scene and exchanging required information.

The higher reporting threshold is primarily relevant to crashes involving property damage. Crashes involving injuries or fatalities still require law enforcement notification.

Another South Florida driver, Xavier Pardo, said he would rather leave the determination to someone else.

"You should call regardless and let the experts deal with the amounts, 'cause we don't know," Pardo said.

Lopez also raised concerns about what could happen if someone initially believes they are not injured but begins experiencing pain later, particularly if no police report was filed.

"Now you have a dispute, and the first question from that carrier of the responsible driver is going to say, 'You told them that you were fine,'" Lopez said.

He also said insurance companies often ask for police reports when claims are filed.

Lopez was critical of the change, telling CBS News Miami, "This law really makes no sense."

For drivers involved in what appears to be a minor crash or fender-bender, the new law leaves them facing a decision at the scene: whether the visible — and potentially hidden — damage is worth more or less than $2,000.