Florida COVID-19 deaths top 83,000

TALLAHASSEE - More than 83,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in 2020, and the state saw an increase in cases during the final week of November.

According to a Florida Department of Health report released Friday, 83,201 residents had died of COVID-19 as of Thursday, up from 82,875 two weeks earlier. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health releases data every other Friday.

The new data also showed that 18,761 cases were reported from Nov. 25 through Thursday. That was the highest reported total since at least late September. During that period, the highest total had been 12,365 cases during the week that started Oct. 28.