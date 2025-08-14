Florida correctional officers charged in beating of handcuffed inmate in Miami-Dade, officials say

Seven Florida correctional officers have been charged with battery, excessive use of force and other offenses after allegedly beating a handcuffed inmate at Homestead Correctional Institution, according to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) and court records.

Alleged assault outside camera view

Investigators said Christopher Castro, an inmate with a criminal history, was taken April 5 to an area outside the office of officer Chandrika Clark, where there were no surveillance cameras.

According to an arrest report, officers Jordi Calero and DeAndre Hill kicked and punched Castro several times in the face, head and back while he was restrained.

The report states that five other officers—Trayvon Norton, Richard Jackson, Freddie Morgan, Clark and Jochen Anglin—witnessed the assault but did not report it.

Charges and employment status

All seven officers were arrested on charges that include battery on a detainee, tampering with physical evidence, failure to report use of force and perjury, officials said.

Clark is specifically accused of tampering with evidence.

All have posted bond but remain in custody pending release.

The FDC said in a statement that all involved staff members were dismissed "as quickly as administratively possible" and that the agency "does not tolerate inappropriate conduct towards those in our custody."