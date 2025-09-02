Watch CBS News
Florida average gas prices for Labor Day Weekend lowest since 2021, AAA says

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

Florida motorists came out of the heavily traveled Labor Day weekend paying an average of $3.04 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline Tuesday, according to the AAA auto club.

That was down 2 cents a gallon from a week earlier and within a range of $2.90 to $3.15 a gallon that has remained since May.

Average prices for the Labor Day weekend were the lowest since 2021.

The average price was $3.30 a gallon a year ago.

National trends and future outlook

The national average price Tuesday was $3.19 a gallon, the same as a week earlier.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said he anticipates the national average price to fall below $3 this fall.

"We've seen a remarkably affordable summer to hit the road with incomes up and gas prices down, but there are some challenges that remain: hurricane season and uncertainty over trade, tariffs and Russia's war on Ukraine," De Haan said in a blog post.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

