Florida authorities arrest 7 people in major retail theft ring, recovering over $900,000 in stolen goods

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday the takedown of a large-scale organized retail theft ring spanning across the state, with the investigation leading to more than $900,000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered.

Seven people have been arrested in Martin County, including at least one individual from Hialeah. They are being held in the Martin County jail and face several charges, including conspiracy to commit racketeering, dealing in stolen property and organized retail theft.

According to the Attorney General's office, the multi-agency investigation began in November 2024. The investigation revealed that shoplifters, known as "boosters," targeted major retailers like CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Burlington, Macy's and Ulta stores across 12 different counties. The thieves would fill bags with stolen health and beauty products.

Investigators state the stolen goods were then sold to Naychel Jerez, who lives in Hialeah. Jerez would subsequently sell the merchandise on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp.

Attorney General Uthmeier stressed the impact of the crime on consumers and businesses. "It's not a victimless crime. These consumers are the ones that suffer. Consumers are the ones that pay for this," Uthmeier said. "Businesses have to spend more money for security, they've got to raise prices to make up for their losses and ultimately it's you at home that suffer."

From Jerez's home, investigators were able to recover close to $124,000 worth of stolen merchandise, as well as more than $51,000 in cash.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office also issued a warning to criminals. "Make no mistake, if you organize theft in our community, if you exploit businesses for profit, and if you think crossing county or state lines it will shield you, it will not," she said.

In 2024, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that increased penalties for organized retail theft, making certain repeat offenders eligible for up to 30 years in prison.