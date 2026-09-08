Florida AG proposes fines, monitorship, and state suspension for AI companies that abet crimes

Attorney General James Uthmeier, who already has a probe underway involving an OpenAI chat platform, said Tuesday he'll push for new laws imposing criminal penalties on tech companies whose artificial intelligence products aid or abet crimes.

"These chatbots are designed to mimic human emotions," Uthmeier said at a press conference in Tampa. "We're going to propose criminal sanctions for these companies when their chatbots break the law."

Under his proposal, any company that owns, controls or distributes an AI product that participates in a crime is liable. Tech companies with "practical control" over the design, training, deployment and safety settings would be targeted and face hefty fines, payment to victims, court-ordered monitorship and even suspension of activity in the state.

Uthmeier said he's spoken with several lawmakers interested in the issue, but unless a special session is called, any legislation won't be considered until the next regular legislative session begins in March.

"AI is only going to get more advanced," Uthmeier said. "If we don't get in front of it now as public citizens, as community leaders, as law enforcement, it will be too late."

The ongoing investigation was first announced in April and expanded two weeks later into a criminal probe over the use of ChatGPT by Phoenix Ikner, the alleged gunman who killed two people and injured five others in a 2025 mass shooting on Florida State University's campus.

Other incidents have been cited by Uthmeier, including those involving chatbots encouraging users to take their own lives. AI is also being used to create child sexual abuse material, Florida Department of Law Enforcement director Mark Glass said, and legislation may be needed to combat it.

"Child sexual abuse material is dangerous and deeply damaging, even when fabricated. AI-generated child sexual assault material can delay investigations, create new pathways for exploitation, and can devastate real children and families," Glass said. "By staying vigilant and protecting our children, we can ensure AI is used to strengthen our communities, not harm them."

Another plank of Uthmeier's plan involves holding chatbots liable for giving medical advice, which he said has already led to incidents of adverse health issues resulting from people relying on AI bots instead of medical professionals. Uthmeier said he'll work with the state Board of Medicine to develop rules around the AI chatbots and their unlicensed practice of medicine.

Uthmeier has consistently called for harsh punishments for tech companies whose products abet crimes or cause harm, but he acknowledged Tuesday that AI isn't going away.

"This is not a ban on AI. AI is here, whether we like it or not it," Uthmeier said. "We want AI to facilitate mankind … to give us the tools to be successful to go out and catch bad guys."