Florida Amazon driver in serious condition after being bitten by rattlesnake

PALM CITY - An Amazon driver is in serious condition after being bitten by a rattlesnake while making a delivery to a Florida home.

The woman placed a box next to the home's front door Monday evening when the eastern diamondback snake jumped out and bit her, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. She immediately became ill and called out for help.

She was taken to the hospital, where the sheriff's office said she was in "very serious" condition Tuesday. Her name and age were not released. Officials caught the snake and it was euthanized.

Eastern diamondbacks are common in the Southeast U.S. and are the largest rattlesnake. They can grow to about 7 feet in length, but are more commonly about 4 feet. The toxinology.com website maintained by an Australian university says the eastern diamondback's bite is fatal in 10% to 20% of cases if not treated.