Race for Florida's 25th Congressional District between Singer, Moskowitz reaches final chapter

From the campaign trail to election night, the race for Florida's 25th Congressional District is reaching its final chapter.

Two familiar South Florida political figures are facing off for a seat in Washington in one of the most heavily funded and watched races in the country.

Republican Scott Singer is challenging Democrat Incumbent Jared Moskowitz who is running in the newly drawn Florida's 25th Congressional District.

This is a race that has received national attention, with control of the U.S. House hanging in the balance.

Republican Scott Singer, the former mayor of Boca Raton, is challenging Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz. That newly drawn district stretches across three South Florida counties. The race covers parts of Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Voters we spoke with told us there are many issues weighing heavily on their hearts as they head to the polls.

"We have to save the country. This has to change. I texted all my neighbors. Yeah we're doing this," said voter Alina Akins.

And while political forecasters have favored Moskowitz, the district's newly drawn boundaries could give Republicans an opening.

One woman who asked CBS New Miami just to refer to her as Linda took her friend of 25 years to vote, because he couldn't do it by himself.

"Every citizen needs to vote to be heard," she said.

Singer has focused his campaign on affordability, taxes and government spending. Moskowitz has emphasized his record in Congress and his approach to issues including public safety and protecting federal programs.

Those were some of the top concerns on 91-year-old voter William McKenzie's mind as he cast his ballot.

"Trying to make a living and just existing properly in this environment. Our lives are affected by what our leaders do and they could help us or hurt us," McKenzie said.