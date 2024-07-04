Michigan teen found safe in Miami after reportedly showing up in popular Twitch stream

Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories Michigan splash pad reopens after shooting, Detroit-area animal shelter at capacity and more stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) — A teenager who went missing from Michigan has been found safe, according to police in Flint Township, and posts shared on social media suggest he was discovered after randomly appearing on a popular Twitch livestream.

The police department first reported 17-year-old Troy Coleman missing on May 21. Authorities said he had last been seen leaving his house and hadn't been in contact with either family or friends.

The Flint Township Police Department needs your help finding Troy Coleman. He was least seen leaving his house in Flint... Posted by Flint Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 21, 2024

For weeks the teen's disappearance went on with no breakthrough. However, a popular Twitch streamer shared that a recent broadcast from Florida caught the attention of someone who believed that he recognized the missing teenager.

FaZe Lacy tweeted that the teen's brother reached out directly.

"(Three) months ago a 17-year-old kid went missing and was put on homicide. Yesterday on stream he came up to me and Clix and now his family knows he is alive and in Miami," Lacy wrote. "The internet is wild," he added.

On Thursday, the Flint Township Police Department extended "a heartfelt THANK YOU to everybody who shared the missing person information about Troy Coleman."

The police department confirmed that the missing teen had been found safe in Miami.

"We are working with local authorities to arrange his safe return to Michigan to be with his family," the police department said.