Flanagan High School student, 15, dies after being struck by vehicle near bus stop

MIAMI - Pembroke Pines police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle near a bus stop Thursday morning.

Police said it happened at around 6:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Washington St.

Police said the unidentified teen was standing partially in the roadway, and partially on the median when he was struck.

Authorities said the boy died while being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police did not say if the vehicle involved stopped or fled the scene.

The boy went to Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.

No additional information had been released by police.