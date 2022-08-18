FIU mourns sudden loss of football player Luke Knox

MIAMI - Family, friends, fellow classmates, and teachers at Florida International University are mourning the sudden loss of linebacker Luke Knox.

He was hospitalized Wednesday evening and passed away that night. He was 22 years old.

"We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time. Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need," FIU said in a statement.

Thursday's practice was canceled.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Head Coach Mike MacIntyre said while he admired Knox's passion for football, it was his love for his family that he will always remember.

Knox, from Brentwood, Tennessee, was majoring in business.