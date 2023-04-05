FIU bans access to TikTok from internal WiFi network

MIAMI - The popular video app TikTok has been banned by all Florida public universities.

In the case of FIU, students found out Wednesday and many are not happy, but some seem to agree with the decision.

Students found out at around 1 p.m. that the app had been banned from the university's wifi system.

Surprisingly, some students at the south campus agreed with the decision by the Board of Governors for the State University System of Florida.

They are assigned by the legislature to operate, regulate, control, and manage the entire public university system.

In March, they amended pre-existing regulations so universities across the state had the right to prohibit the use of TikTok.

"Honestly, you should do it, there's so many people of my generation, instead of focusing on your goals," said Juan Sebastian Sotelo, who agreed with the decision.

"I'm neutral about it. I don't have any spefic opinion on this, really," said Michale Oropesa.

"I feel like why would they do it, TikTok is used for entertainment, we all go to TikTok and we all laugh," said another student.

The college mentioned the measures were being taken to protect students and the university against cyber threats.

From: maldonado, mauricio <mmaldonado@viacomcbs.Com>

Sent: wednesday, april 5, 2023 3:25 pm

To: taylor, ivan a <ivan.Taylor@paramount.Com>

Subject: re: here's what we have up for your story

Yup. I added the ban to certain apps to the bottom of it.



Miami - students at florida international university joined a national protest against guns by participating in a walkout at noon wednesday.

Students were holding signs and chanting against guns during the protest organized by students demand action and moms demand action.

Students demand action is an organization self-described as, "Young activists committed to ending gun violence in our communities," while moms demand action is a grassroots movement of "Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence."

More than 200 educational institutions were expected to participate in wednesday's walkout with the goal to send a clear message to lawmakers and demand they take action to save lives.

In an unrelated move, fiu said they have added the following apps to its list of prohibited technologies list:

• kaspersky

• vkontakte

• tencent qq

• tiktok

• wechat

Fiu officials said these apps would no longer work on personal devices while using the university's network.

The college mentioned the measures were being taken to protect students and the university against cyber threats.



Mauricio h. Maldonado

Digital news editor/producer

O: (305) 639-4511

C: (305) 987-3857

E: mmaldonado@cbs.Com

From: taylor, ivan a <ivan.Taylor@paramount.Com>

Sent: wednesday, april 5, 2023 3:19 pm

To: maldonado, mauricio <mmaldonado@viacomcbs.Com>

Subject: re: here's what we have up for your story

Gracias mauricio! My story just changed a few minutes ago. I'm still staying at fiu; however, now my story is about fiu - being a state university - has to adhere to the decision by the state board of governors. They decided on march 29th to ban tik tok at all public universities. At fiu students are telling me they received the email today at 1pm.

Here more info I found for you, before I send you my article.



Https://thecapitolist.Com/state-board-of-governors-authorizes-florida-universities-to-ban-tiktok-other-softwares-of-concern/

From: maldonado, mauricio <mmaldonado@viacomcbs.Com>

Sent: wednesday, april 5, 2023 3:08 pm

To: taylor, ivan a <ivan.Taylor@paramount.Com>

Cc: @wfor-tv digital media group <wfor-tvdigitalmediagroup@cbs.Com>

Subject: here's what we have up for your story

Hi ivan,

I put something up for your story. Hoping you can update and send back.

Thank you,

Mauricio

Miami - students at florida international university joined a national protest against guns by participating in a walkout at noon wednesday.

Students were holding signs and chanting against guns during the protest organized by students demand action and moms demand action.

Students demand action is an organization self-described as, "Young activists committed to ending gun violence in our communities," while moms demand action is a grassroots movement of "Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence."

More than 200 educational institutions were expected to participate in wednesday's walkout with the goal to send a clear message to lawmakers and demand they take action to save lives.



Mauricio h. Maldonado

Digital news editor/producer

O: (305) 639-4511

C: (305) 987-3857

E: mmaldonado@cbs.Com