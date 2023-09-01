Giant grouper caught off Miami Beach donated to Camillus House

MIAMI -- As the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once wrote, 'Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.'

It may not be a lifetime, but a massive grouper was donated to the Camillus House on Friday, and it will provide food for people in need for a week.

Captain Mark the Shark and fisherman Jay, brought the fish in for a weigh-in on Friday morning, and the total weight was 104 pounds.

Although it is lighter than the originally estimated 200 pounds, the Black Grouper will still be able to help many people.

Jay has decided to donate the fish to the Camillus House.

"Oh my God, it's such a fantastic donation to receive this amazing fish. Thank you to Mark the Shark and to Jay, who spent an hour trying to get this incredible fish onto the boat. I can't wait to see what kind of menu our chefs will come up with to create a wonderful meal for our clients," said a resident at the Camillus House.

Camillus House chefs say that the grouper will provide a week's worth of meals to people in need.