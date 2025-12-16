First time homebuyers in South Florida are getting older as affordability challenges grow

The age of the typical first-time homebuyer in the United States is now 40 years old, the highest on record. That's up from 33 years old just five years ago, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

For Osmany Sigler and his wife, that milestone came after years of searching.

The South Florida couple bought their first home this year after about five years of trying.

"Buying our first home has been a five-year journey," Sigler said.

Rising prices pushed them out of neighborhoods like Kendall and Tamiami, forcing them to look farther south. They ultimately purchased a newly built townhome, made possible by builder incentives.

"They got us to a point where we could afford our mortgage at 4.75%," Sigler said.

At ages 38 and 45, their experience is increasingly common.

Home prices are "through the roof" in South Florida, realtor says

In Miami-Dade County, the median price of a single-family home is $682,000, according to the Miami Association of Realtors.

"Prices are through the roof," said Ailyn Quesada, of One Path Realty. "It makes it a lot harder for first-time homebuyers."

Mortgage lenders say many buyers do not qualify until later in their careers.

"By 40, people are settled into their careers," said John Lopez with NexHome Mortgage. "That's when they can finally afford today's prices."

Experts say areas in southern Miami-Dade, including Homestead, remain among the few options with new construction and in turn, builder-backed financing.

Sigler said his builder, Lennar, bought down the interest rate and covered closing costs, saving the couple about $30,000.

Agents say townhomes and condos can be viable entry points, though buyers should research homeowners associations and special assessments.