First lady Jill Biden tests negative for COVID-19, will leave isolation

By Stefan Becket

/ CBS News

Washington — First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave isolation five days after first testing positive, her office said Sunday. 

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander, the first lady's communications director, said in a statement.

Biden had been isolating in South Carolina since last Tuesday, when she tested positive toward the end of a family vacation. President Biden, who recently overcame two bouts of COVID-19, tested negative for the virus and briefly returned to Washington before departing for Delaware. 

The first lady is double-vaccinated and received two boosters, her office said last week. She experienced mild "cold-like" symptoms and was treated with the antiviral medication Paxlovid.

The president first tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and isolated at the White House while the first lady remained at the couple's residence in Delaware. He emerged from isolation six days later, but developed a "rebound" case on July 30, forcing him to isolate again until Aug. 7.

He was considered a close contact of the first lady last week, and the White House said he would wear a mask while in close proximity to others for the next 10 days.

