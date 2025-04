Two people were injured in a raging house fire in Wilton Manors on Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said just before 1:30 p.m. they received a call about the fire at 509 SW 21 Street.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from the roof as smoke billowed out of the home.

Two people were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, according to fire rescue. There's no word on their conditions.