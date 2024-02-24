Watch CBS News
Firefighter injured, 2 people displaced after Fort Lauderdale house fire

By Hunter Geisel

FORT LAUDERDALE — A firefighter was injured and two people were displaced after a Broward County home went up in flames on Saturday morning.

  A firefighter was injured and two people were displaced after a Broward County home went up in flames on Saturday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of 1516 NW 19th Ave in the Lauderdale Manors neighborhood. The Disaster Action Team from the Broward County Chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to provide aid to the two living inside the home.

FLFR told CBS News Miami that during the response, one firefighter was injured and transported with minor injuries to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 10:51 AM EST

