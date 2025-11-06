Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire destroys Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra's home, records show

First responders are battling a massive house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade Thursday morning. 

Records obtained by CBS News Miami showed that the home belongs to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. Spoelstra was seen outside the home Thursday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the call came in around 4:30 a.m. at the home on SW 80th St. Firefighters were still seen battling the flames around 6:30 a.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, there were two structures on the property "fully involved," MDFR said. The call was then upgraded to a second alarm for more manpower.

MDFR said that due to a partial collapse, firefighters switched to a defensive attack and continued to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported, MDFR said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Miami Heat for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

