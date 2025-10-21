Firefighters put out blaze at Hollywood high-rise apartment building

Firefighters put out a third-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon at a high-rise apartment building in Hollywood, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the Edgewater Beach Towers, a 13-story oceanfront condominium complex located in the 300 block of Surf Road.

Chopper 4 images showed heavy black smoke and visible flames pouring from one of the units.

Firefighters and emergency personnel worked quickly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of residents in the building.



Two residents evaluated, one transported

Officials said the resident of the affected apartment was unharmed by the fire and was being evaluated by Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel.

Additionally, a woman had to be transported to Aventura Hospital for further evaluation and care, authorities said.

Investigation underway

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hollywood Fire Rescue officials said crews continued to monitor the building to ensure no hot spots remained.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.