Firefighters put out blaze at Hollywood high-rise apartment building

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Firefighters put out a third-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon at a high-rise apartment building in Hollywood, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the Edgewater Beach Towers, a 13-story oceanfront condominium complex located in the 300 block of Surf Road.

Chopper 4 images showed heavy black smoke and visible flames pouring from one of the units.

Firefighters and emergency personnel worked quickly to contain the fire and ensure the safety of residents in the building.

Two residents evaluated, one transported

Officials said the resident of the affected apartment was unharmed by the fire and was being evaluated by Hollywood Fire Rescue personnel.

Additionally, a woman had to be transported to Aventura Hospital for further evaluation and care, authorities said.

Investigation underway

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hollywood Fire Rescue officials said crews continued to monitor the building to ensure no hot spots remained.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

In:

