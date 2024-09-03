"Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" bus tour kicks off nationwide tour in South Florida

MIAMI - The Kamala Harris campaign is bringing the "Fighting for Reproductive Freedom" nationwide bus tour to Donald Trump's doorstep, driving by Mar-a-Lago.

"What better place to kick off the Harris-Walz Reproductive Freedom Bus Tour than in Donald Trump's backyard," Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman asked the cheering crowd.

The tour kicked off this morning in Boynton Beach and while Vice President Harris was not there, her surrogates were.

"They will push for a national abortion ban," said Democratic US Senate Candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Harris supporters want to make sure voters know Trump initially appeared to oppose Florida's 6-week abortion ban.

"So, I think six weeks, you need more time than six weeks," Trump said on Fox News.

Later Trump said he'd vote against Florida's Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

"At the same time the Democrats are radicals because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation," Trump went on to say, "I will be voting no for that reason."

Wasserman Schultz reminded supporters, "On Friday, he committed to voting no on Amendment 4 doubling down on what we already knew, you can't trust a damn thing coming out of that liar's mouth," she said.

About a dozen Trump supporters rallied outside the event, some yelling, "Baby killers! Shame on you."

"We don't agree with her policies. We want Trump back in the White House," said Trump supporter Justin Nevarez.

Harris supporters arguing Trump policies are dangerous for women.

"We're afraid of what would happen if the other party gets power again. They didn't prove they've done anything good for us," said Harris supporter Faith Kohn.

From here the bus tour goes up to Jacksonville, then it will tour about 50 cities in the US, leading up to Election Day.