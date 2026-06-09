Fight to preserve Miami's precious tree canopy gaining momentum

The fight to preserve Miami's tree canopy is gaining momentum.

Just days after a developer agreed to spare four legacy trees in Edgewater, Miami Commissioner Christine King is pushing for stronger protections across the city, joining residents and environmental advocates who say trees are essential to Miami's future.

Driving through Miami's neighborhoods, towering trees provide shade, habitat for wildlife, and relief from South Florida's heat.

However, recent proposals to remove mature trees have sparked growing opposition from residents determined to keep them standing.

One of the latest battles is centered at Roberto Clemente Park, where several trees were slated for removal as part of a city project.

King, whose District 5 office is located on the park property, said she was surprised to learn about the plans.

"District 5, Liberty City in particular, we don't have that issue where we have 100-year-old trees, so I've been on a movement to plant as many trees as I possibly could, and to find out that we, the city, are considering removing trees from a park was just offensive to me," King said.

In response, the commissioner filed an appeal that has halted the project.

"The city has withdrawn the project from Roberto Clemente Park because of my appeal," King said.

The development comes just days after another tree preservation effort gained traction in Edgewater. Developers there withdrew permits that would have allowed the removal of several mature trees after residents appealed the decision.

Local resident April Dojnia said concerns about the area's shrinking tree canopy motivated her to act.

"It's impacting our tree canopy, even our wildlife that's here – the ducks, the chickens, the birds that live in these trees," Dojnia said. "I had five days before the appeal date expired, so I put in an appeal."

Advocates say the victories are encouraging but caution that the fight is far from over. They are now calling for an independent review of the Edgewater trees and urging city leaders to consider alternatives before approving removals.

"The first option should be to design around," said Sandy Moise, conservation co-chair for the Sierra Club Miami Group.

Moise said relocating trees should also be considered and emphasized the critical role trees play in urban environments.

"Trees are super important to prevent flooding, to reduce heat, to provide oxygen, and to sequester our carbon," she said.

CBS News Miami has reached out multiple times to the City of Miami regarding the future of the trees in both Edgewater and Roberto Clemente Park. The city confirmed it received the inquiry but has not provided additional comment.

As the debate continues, King is proposing the creation of a citizen-led Tree Advisory Committee that would help shape policies aimed at protecting and expanding Miami's urban forest.

A spokesperson for Edge House, in Edgewater, tells CBS Miami that the plans have been updated and the four mahogany trees will remain on location and not be removed.