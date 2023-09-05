FHP: Woman, 3 children killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Osceola County crash that claimed the lives of four people, including a baby and two children.

Investigators say the crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. after a Chevy sedan—driven by a 15-year-old—failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and San Miguel Street.

According to FHP, the front of the teen's vehicle struck the left side of an SUV, driven by a 50-year-old Poinciana woman. After the SUV was struck, it spun out and collided with a light pole before stopping in the grass.

A report from FHP says the woman driving the SUV and a child were pronounced deceased at the scene. A 52-year-old male and two children were taken to the hospital, where both children were pronounced deceased. The three children who died were between the ages of 1 and 11. The man was said to have serious injuries, per FHP.

FHP says the teen driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Three other passengers in that vehicle—all of whom were also 15 years old, according to FHP's report—were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.