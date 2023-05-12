FEMA's mobile disaster recovery center to visit Broward this weekend for flood victims

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A mobile disaster recovery center operated by federal disaster relief officials were scheduled to make several stops over the next three days to help those affected by last month's flooding.

According to a written statement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the centers will be in Broward from Friday through Monday with operating hours that begin at 8 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

The locations were:

Orangebrook Golf & Country Club - Parking Lot, 400 Entrada Drive in Hollywood

St. George Community Park, 3501 NW 8th street in Lauderhill

Officials said the Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

In addition, survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on their submitted applications.

In addition to visiting a center, people in need of help can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA mobile app or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.

According to FEMA, the agency has approved more than $15.5 million to help those affected by the historic flooding. More than 2,000 households have received funds so far, the agency said.