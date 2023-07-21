Watch CBS News
Feeling lucky? Mega Millions $720 million jackpot up for grabs Friday

Mega Millions jackpot at $720 million for Friday drawing
Mega Millions jackpot at $720 million for Friday drawing 00:26

MIAMI - Lottery players still bummed about not winning Wednesday's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot still have another chance to become an uber millionaire.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night's drawing stands at $720 million. It has a cash value of $369.6 million.

It's the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.


