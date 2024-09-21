FedEx worker goes viral after video shows him stopping alleged porch pirate while delivering packages in South Florida

MIAMI — A FedEx worker is going viral after a video shows him stopping an alleged porch pirate while he was in the middle of a delivery at a South Florida home.

According to an Instagram video obtained by ONLY in DADE, the deliveryman is seen on Ring video walking to the front door of a home in Hialeah when an unidentified man approached him from behind and seemed to call out to him.

"Who are you?" the deliveryman asked the man.

Inaudibly, it then appears that the man trying to convince the FedEx worker that he lives in the home he was delivering the packages and out of suspicion, the deliveryman asks him to open the door.

"Open the door," the FedEx worker is heard saying to the man, before repeating the command in Spanish.

As the man got closer, the deliveryman then appeared to notice something off about him and immediately realized that he was not the resident and began to shoo him away.

"I do not know you, I'm going to call the police," the FedEx worker is heard saying as the man walks away. "I'll call the police now."

At this moment, the homeowner is then heard over the intercom, trying to figure out what was happening at his front door.

"Hey, what's going on?" he's heard on the video while the FedEx worker pulls out his phone to try to take a picture or video of the other man.

The deliveryman is then heard saying "I got you, I got you" with his phone out as the man drives away in a red Honda. The FedEx worker then runs back to the front door to tell the homeowner what happened.

"Hey, what's going on?" the homeowner is heard asking again.

"There's a guy in a Honda, he tried to steal your things," the deliveryman replied.

The video then cuts to a closeup of the suspected porch pirate, seen in a gray sweatshirt and black shorts.

According to ONLY in DADE, the man has been allegedly trying to steal new iPhones being delivered and has been spotted in the red Honda throughout Hialeah and Hollywood.

"FedEx needs to give this man a raise ASAP!!!" the social media account wrote, with many comments praising the deliveryman for being an exemplary citizen while doing his job.

CBS News Miami has reached out to police to learn more about the incident and whether any arrests have been made. CBS News Miami has also reached out to FedEx for comment.