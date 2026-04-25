Family of man killed in southwest Miami-Dade crash wants answers, accountability two months after crash

Sajay Montoto said when her son, Albert Montoto, died in a fatal southwest Miami-Dade crash, she lost a piece of herself.

"That day he died. I feel like I died with him," Montoto said.

Montoto said Albert was a passenger in a red truck when a collision happened in February at the corner of Southwest 288th Street and Dixie Highway. The crash occurred two days after her son turned 24.

Montoto's family gathered at the crash site in Leisure City to demand that the driver in the black vehicle be held accountable. So far, no charges have been filed, which is why CBS News Miami is not naming the driver.

"I just need justice for my son. He deserved more than I'm sorry," Montoto said.

The sheriff's office has not yet said what caused the crash or whether either driver is responsible.

However, the family sent CBS News Miami a copy of the crash report, which states the driver of the black truck "failed to stop at a solid red light traffic control device". The report also indicated the driver of the black truck was not suspected of being on drugs or alcohol and was not distracted when the crash happened.

Montoto's girlfriend, Yahily Calderin, said she is shocked that no one has been charged in Montoto's death.

"He took the red light. There are recordings of that, there's evidence of that, but that's not enough to them," Calderin said.

CBS News Miami reached out to the sheriff's office on Friday and Saturday, asking for updates, but has not yet received a response. CBS News Miami also reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office and is waiting for a response.

Calderin said she won't be deterred and wants answers.

"It is tough to lose a person, but it's even tougher to watch them die every single day knowing that nothing's being done," Calderin said.