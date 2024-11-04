FBI sets up command center in South Florida to ensure secure voting

MIRAMAR -- Hours before polls open on Election Day, the FBI has ramped up its security efforts in South Florida, establishing an election command center dedicated to monitoring potential voting irregularities and ensuring a safe voting process.

CBS News Miami reports that the FBI's local command center in Miramar is one of 55 nationwide, all of which are connected to federal headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The primary concern for the FBI is handling security threats, though officials are also urging voters to report any unusual activity they encounter. Additionally, the FBI has been actively working to combat misleading online content, including fabricated videos aimed at deceiving voters.

According to Ryan James of FBI Miami, the agency is focused on preventing crimes such as ballot fraud, voter fraud, civil rights violations, campaign finance violations, threats against election workers, and cyber attacks targeting election infrastructure. "These crimes threaten the integrity of the voting process," James stated.

Deputy Assistant Director James Barnacle, who leads the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division, explained, "All information from across the country is coordinated here at headquarters." Barnacle noted that the FBI's South Florida center, like others across the country, will play a vital role in ensuring election security on a national level.

In recent days, the FBI has warned about disinformation campaigns, including two phony videos circulating online.

One video falsely claimed to be from the FBI and discussed election security concerns, while another was designed to look like a CBS News report, inaccurately suggesting the FBI advised voters to "vote remotely" due to a potential terror threat.

U.S. officials believe these videos may be the work of a Russian-backed disinformation campaign. The FBI and U.S. officials have emphasized that no such warnings have been issued.

As Election Day unfolds, the Miami command post will remain focused on safeguarding polling locations.

FBI staff at the command center will review any reports of threats or irregularities and work closely with headquarters to coordinate appropriate responses, James noted.

"The people in the command post will vet that information and collaborate with headquarters to determine the best course of action based on each specific complaint," he added.

"We also work with the Department of Justice to ensure compliance with policy and to efficiently relay information to field agents," Barnacle said.

The South Florida command post will remain active through Wednesday to address any issues that arise after Election Day.

So far, no irregularities have been reported, but officials encourage anyone witnessing potential threats to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.