FAU's Dusty May returning with new deal after Final Four run

HOUSTON - Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May confirmed reports that he will remain at the school with a long-term deal, saying it "never was that tempting" to look elsewhere for jobs after a the Owls' unexpected Final Four run.

May said Friday the reports were "just releasing what our intentions were from the beginning."

The Palm Beach Post had reported that May would sign a multiyear contract worth more than $1 million annually.

"As far as the timing, nothing's changed probably in the last six or seven weeks, this was always on the table," he said. "But I felt obligated to focus on our season and our team versus all the other stuff, the peripheral stuff that goes on."

Ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic meets fifth-seeded San Diego State in Saturday's national semifinals.