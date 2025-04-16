Father killed and son injured in North Lauderdale double shooting, BSO says

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a father was killed and his son was sent to the hospital following a double shooting in Broward County earlier this week.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to the reported shooting near 900 SW 81st Ave. in North Lauderdale, prompting first responders to investigate.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two victims — 44-year-old Marlon Orlando Samuels and his 20-year-old son Mikyle Immanuel Samuels — who had suffered from gunshot wounds. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue took Mikyle Samuels to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries; however, Marlon Samuels died at the scene, BSO said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Marlon Samuels was involved in an altercation with an unidentified individual in the area. At some point, the altercation became physical, and the suspect shot Marlon Samuels multiple times before turning the gun on Mikyle Samuels, BSO said. The shooter then ran away from the scene before deputies and fire rescue personnel arrived.

BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Det. Louis Bonhomme at (954) 321-4377 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If tipsters wish to be anonymous, they can submit information to Broward Crime Stoppers by calling (954) 493-TIPS (8477), going online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dialing **TIPS (8477).