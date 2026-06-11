Father seeks justice after son killed in Hialeah hit-and-run while delivering Uber Eats order

The father of a 37-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hialeah early Thursday is speaking out for the first time, demanding justice for his son.

Kenneth Wimbley Sr. said he is devastated by the loss of his son, Kenneth Wimbley Jr., who was struck and killed while riding a bicycle across a busy roadway before dawn. Wimbley Jr. was working at the time.

"My son does Uber Eats. He was riding a bike. He was going to an order when he got hit," Wimbley Sr. said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Eighth Avenue and East Okeechobee Road, an area police describe as heavily traveled and dangerous.

Hialeah police spokesperson Eddie Rodriguez said Wimbley was crossing Okeechobee Road northbound on a bicycle after leaving neighboring Miami Springs when he was struck by a black vehicle that fled the scene. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

For Wimbley Sr., the most painful part is knowing the driver allegedly left his son behind without stopping to help. "You left my son like a piece of dirt, a piece of log, a piece of meat on the road, and he didn't deserve that," he said.

Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the crash. Leonel Alejandro Laferte, 21, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with a suspended license.

Investigators have not released additional details about what led to the collision. As the criminal case moves forward, the family is focused on seeking accountability for the death of the man they describe as hardworking.

"I don't want to know who did it; I just want justice," Wimbley Sr. told CBS News Miami.

The investigation remains ongoing.