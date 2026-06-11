Man riding bike in Hialeah killed by hit-and-run driver, police say

An investigation is underway in Hialeah after police said a man riding a bike was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday morning.

Few details have been released, but Hialeah police said the incident took place in the area of Southeast 8th Avenue and Okeechobee Road.

Hialeah police said the man, who has only been identified as a 37-year-old, was hit and killed by a 4-door, black vehicle that then fled the scene.

No other information was released.