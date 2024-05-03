Watch CBS News
Local News

Father accused of killing young son in Hialeah apartment before taking his own life

By Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

Man, child shot in murder-suicide
Man, child shot in murder-suicide 01:37

MIAMI - A 36-year-old man in Hialeah reportedly shot and killed his six-year-old son Thursday evening before turning the gun on himself.

Hialeah police want to know why.   

It happened inside a unit at the Lake House apartments at 7225 W 11 Court. The bodies were discovered by the child's mother.

"I only heard a scream from a person, apparently a woman," said one neighbor who did not want her name used in this story.

Hialeah police Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez called the apparent murder-suicide heartbreaking.

"Whenever a child loses their life, especially at the hands of an adult, it's heartbreaking for everyone involved. We feel, we're praying for the family at this time, the neighbors, and anyone else that was involved in this," he said.

Neighbors at the apartment building said they were stunned and saddened.

Raul Arteaga lives a few doors down. He said the family is from Pakistan. He said the boy often rode his bike outside with his parents watching.

Neighbors agreed that they had seen no signs of trouble until now.

Police have not released the name of the father or son. They are still interviewing neighbors and reviewing videos from numerous Ring cams at the building.  

Peter D'Oench
peter-doench.jpg

Peter D'Oench is a reporter for CBS4 News. He came to CBS4 from WKRN in Nashville.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 11:40 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.