Father accused of killing young son in Hialeah apartment before taking his own life

MIAMI - A 36-year-old man in Hialeah reportedly shot and killed his six-year-old son Thursday evening before turning the gun on himself.

Hialeah police want to know why.

It happened inside a unit at the Lake House apartments at 7225 W 11 Court. The bodies were discovered by the child's mother.

"I only heard a scream from a person, apparently a woman," said one neighbor who did not want her name used in this story.

Hialeah police Lieutenant Eddie Rodriguez called the apparent murder-suicide heartbreaking.

"Whenever a child loses their life, especially at the hands of an adult, it's heartbreaking for everyone involved. We feel, we're praying for the family at this time, the neighbors, and anyone else that was involved in this," he said.

Neighbors at the apartment building said they were stunned and saddened.

Raul Arteaga lives a few doors down. He said the family is from Pakistan. He said the boy often rode his bike outside with his parents watching.

Neighbors agreed that they had seen no signs of trouble until now.

Police have not released the name of the father or son. They are still interviewing neighbors and reviewing videos from numerous Ring cams at the building.