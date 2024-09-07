Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting under investigation in Sunrise

By Mauricio Maldonado

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Sunrise
MIAMI - Police are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting in Sunrise.

Authorities said it happened at around 2 a.m. outside the Goldfinger Club off University Drive, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police had cordoned off the parking lot of the strip mall with yellow crime-scene tape. 

CBS News Miami cameras captured a yellow tarp covering the body of a man. 

Police have not yet identified the body. 

No additional information was made available. 

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.  

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

