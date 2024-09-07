Fatal shooting under investigation in Sunrise

MIAMI - Police are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting in Sunrise.

Authorities said it happened at around 2 a.m. outside the Goldfinger Club off University Drive, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police had cordoned off the parking lot of the strip mall with yellow crime-scene tape.

CBS News Miami cameras captured a yellow tarp covering the body of a man.

Police have not yet identified the body.

No additional information was made available.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.