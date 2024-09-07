Fatal shooting under investigation in Sunrise
MIAMI - Police are investigating an early-morning fatal shooting in Sunrise.
Authorities said it happened at around 2 a.m. outside the Goldfinger Club off University Drive, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard.
Police had cordoned off the parking lot of the strip mall with yellow crime-scene tape.
CBS News Miami cameras captured a yellow tarp covering the body of a man.
Police have not yet identified the body.
No additional information was made available.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.