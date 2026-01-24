Man killed in crash on Dolphin Expressway, FHP says; traffic moving again after major disruption

A man is dead following a major crash on the Dolphin Expressway that caused major traffic issues on Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Florida State Road 836 near Northwest 57th Avenue when a Toyota sedan collided with the read of a white flatbed truck just before 8:20 a.m.

The Toyota driver — who FHP only identified as a man — died on the scene. The agency added that the truck driver did not sustain any injuries.

FHP had shut down the westbound lanes of SR-836, which had backed up traffic for most of Saturday morning. Traffic cameras in the area show that traffic has begun moving again by around noon.

FHP did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash as it remains under investigation.