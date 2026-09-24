2 killed in fiery two-vehicle crash in Davie, fire officials say

An investigation is underway in Davie after fire officials say two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Fire officials in Davie told CBS News Miami that units responded to reports of the crash at 6596 Nova Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they said one of the vehicles had caught fire and two people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

The second vehicle, officials said, sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Nova Drive is closed in both directions between College Avenue and Davie Road, and Florida Power and Light crews were also at the scene working to restore power in the area, including traffic signals.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

No other details were available.