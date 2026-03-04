Pedestrian killed and 2 injured after being hit by a vehicle in front of Sawgrass Mills Mall, police say

The Sunrise Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed 1 pedestrian and injured 2 others in front of the Sawgrass Mills Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle struck three pedestrians at the intersection of W. Sunrise Blvd. and Yellow Toucan at approximately 1:44 p.m., in front of the mall's southeastern exit.

The Sunrise Fire Department said that they pronounced one of them dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions are still unknown.

Video from Chopper 4 shows a blue pickup truck at the center of the scene with a body covered by a tarp in the roadway next to it.

Sunrise police have not identified any of the people involved in the accident. Authorities also haven't said whether the driver will be facing any charges.

The spokesperson for the city's police department said that the "incident remains under investigation" and "no additional information has been released as of Wednesday afternoon.